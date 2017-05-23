Talented right-back Emmanuel Sowah flattered by RB Leipzig interest

Anderlecht youngster Emmanuel Adjei Sowah is excited by the interest from German side RB Leipzig.

The talented right back is expected to make at the move to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers this summer.

RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has watched the 19-year-old on a number of occasions and could make him a priority signing.

''I must say Bundesliga is one of best leagues in world with lots of quality players. Being chased by a club from there is a plus for me as it shows that people I monitoring my progress,’’ Sowah told Footballmadeinghana.com

''This ended season at Anderlecht has been good for me. I was able to make 14 senior team appearances and it has boosted my confidence that I can do more.''

Sowah moved to Anderlecht in January 2016 from then Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

