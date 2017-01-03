Talented WAFA striker Charles Boateng joins USL Pro side Real Monarchs on loan
C. Boateng
WAFA SC kid Charles Boateng has joined USL Pro side Real Monarchs on a loan deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
The former Ghana U20 striker and he is expected to develop himself and will spent the 2017 in the third-tier league.
Boateng was WAFA’s second top scorer with six goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.
He was a member of the Black Satellites which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship.