Talented WAFA striker Charles Boateng joins USL Pro side Real Monarchs on loan

Published on: 03 January 2017
WAFA SC

WAFA SC kid Charles Boateng has joined USL Pro side Real Monarchs on a loan deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Ghana U20 striker and he is expected to develop himself and will spent the 2017 in the third-tier league.

Boateng was WAFA’s second top scorer with six goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

He was a member of the Black Satellites which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship.

