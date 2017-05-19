Talismanic Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah draws inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo and Asamoah Gyan

Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah has revealed his veneration for Real Madrid star Ronaldo and Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

The 16-year-old has enchanted fans at the on-going African Junior Championship in Gabon with his sublime skills and clinical finishing.

Ayiah, who is owned by lower division side Charity Stars, is the leading scorer at the tournament with four goals in two matches.

''I love strikers and my favourites are Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid; and Asamoah Gyan of Black Stars,'' Ayiah said.

''I like Ronaldo because of his seriousness on the field, he always wants to score and win; and I like Gyan for his fighting spirit and because he is the captain of our national team, Black Stars.''

