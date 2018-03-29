Tamale-based referee Abdul Latif Adaari to handle Hearts of Oak-Dreams FC clash; PLB confirms officials for Week IV

The Premier League Board has handed Tamale-based referee Abdul Latif Adaari Sunday's cracker between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.

He will be assisted on the lines by Safo Adade and Frank Bossman.

Adaari scored a lot of points after officiating last year's MTN FA Cup final between Heats of Oak and Kotoko at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

When the two biggest clubs met in the Ghana @60 Anniversary match return leg in Kumasi, he was in-charge.

Prosper Adii flanked by assistants A.S. Malik and Awulo Freeman will handle Aduana Stars versus Inter Allies in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Below is the list of match officials for the Ghana Premier League Week IV fixtures:

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA

Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman

Referee: Amofa Sarkodie

Asst 1: Rahman Salifu

Asst 2: Theresa Akongyam

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor

Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES

Venue: Agyeman Badu I park, Dormaa

Referee: Prosper Adii

Asst 1: A.S. Malik

Asst 2: Awulo Freeman

4th Ref: Sylvester Adzoko

Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu

Match: WA ALL STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Wa

Referee: Desmond Abbey

Asst 1: David Laryea

Asst 2: David Adjin

4th Ref: Justice A. Poku

Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu

Match: KARELA UNITED VS EBUSUA DWARFS

Venue: Anyinase

Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Asst 1: Kotey Kotei

Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey

4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa

Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yeboah

Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD (LIVE - SAT)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: Emmanuel Ansah

Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor

Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng

4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe

Match Commissioner: S. Ansah-Aboagye

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ELEVEN WONDERS (LIVE - SUN)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Asst 1: Eric Nantiere

Asst 2: A.F. Zakari

4th Ref: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: M.N. Aryeh

Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (LIVE –SAT)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: S.B Bortey

Asst 1: Ben Samari

Asst 2: Amurana Salifu

4th Ref: J.A. Amenya

Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu

Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS DREAMS

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: Latif Adaari

Asst 1: Safo Adade

Asst 2: Frank Bossman

4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah

Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng

