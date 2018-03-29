Tamale-based referee Abdul Latif Adaari to handle Hearts of Oak-Dreams FC clash; PLB confirms officials for Week IV
The Premier League Board has handed Tamale-based referee Abdul Latif Adaari Sunday's cracker between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.
He will be assisted on the lines by Safo Adade and Frank Bossman.
Adaari scored a lot of points after officiating last year's MTN FA Cup final between Heats of Oak and Kotoko at the Tamale Sports Stadium.
When the two biggest clubs met in the Ghana @60 Anniversary match return leg in Kumasi, he was in-charge.
Prosper Adii flanked by assistants A.S. Malik and Awulo Freeman will handle Aduana Stars versus Inter Allies in Dormaa Ahenkro.
Below is the list of match officials for the Ghana Premier League Week IV fixtures:
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA
Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman
Referee: Amofa Sarkodie
Asst 1: Rahman Salifu
Asst 2: Theresa Akongyam
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor
Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES
Venue: Agyeman Badu I park, Dormaa
Referee: Prosper Adii
Asst 1: A.S. Malik
Asst 2: Awulo Freeman
4th Ref: Sylvester Adzoko
Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu
Match: WA ALL STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Wa
Referee: Desmond Abbey
Asst 1: David Laryea
Asst 2: David Adjin
4th Ref: Justice A. Poku
Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu
Match: KARELA UNITED VS EBUSUA DWARFS
Venue: Anyinase
Referee: Maxwell Hanson
Asst 1: Kotey Kotei
Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey
4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa
Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yeboah
Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD (LIVE - SAT)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: Emmanuel Ansah
Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor
Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng
4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe
Match Commissioner: S. Ansah-Aboagye
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ELEVEN WONDERS (LIVE - SUN)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Asst 1: Eric Nantiere
Asst 2: A.F. Zakari
4th Ref: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: M.N. Aryeh
Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (LIVE –SAT)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: S.B Bortey
Asst 1: Ben Samari
Asst 2: Amurana Salifu
4th Ref: J.A. Amenya
Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu
Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS DREAMS
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: Latif Adaari
Asst 1: Safo Adade
Asst 2: Frank Bossman
4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah
Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng