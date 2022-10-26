Tariq Lamptey: Brighton manager De Zerbi explains how Ghana defender can break into starting lineup 

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi says he is happy with Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey but must improve in order to break into his starting eleven.

The 22-year-old has seen some game time this season under former coach Graham Potter and De Zerbi.

Lamptey has come on as a substitute in his last nine appearances in the Premier League.

The Ghana international was impressive in the game against the Champions Manchester City despite Brighton losing 3-1 and starting in his side's 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup in August.

Coach De Zerbi has explained the difficulty in handing Tariq Lamptey in his starting lineup.

"We do not have Europa or Champions League, we have one game per week but there are many good young players. I am speaking Gilmour, [Jeremy] Sarmiento, and Lamptey. Lamptey played part of the [Man City] game very well.”

"I am happy for Lamptey. I think he has to improve to play with the other players because he has to have a clear pass and control. He has to work in this way.", he added.

