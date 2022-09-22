Tariq Lamptey is a solid Premier League player – Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo singled out defender Tariq Lamptey as he discussed his squad for this month's international friendlies,

Former England youth international announced he would play for Ghana in June and is currently in camp preparing for friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Addo expressed his pleasure at having the Brighton defender, but admitted it wasn't easy putting together the squad for the two games.

"To put together the squad was difficult because some decisions were very very close. We are happy to have Tariq Lamptey who is a solid Premier League player especially because he is very very young and very fast," said Addo.

"[Joseph Paintsil] was very close. The positions are even tighter now with the new players coming in. Joseph is doing well. It would have been good for him to play the Japan and Chile matches to show more of himself but he had some problems so he decided to leave the team and wanted to start with his team."

Ghana will take on Brazil in their first international friendly on September 23rd in France before travelling to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27th.

The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry ahead of tough group games against countries like Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

“The approach to play games is always the connection between the players. The players are coming from different clubs with different styles of play. It’s important to link up as a team so we have to get to know each other and the players have to know the plans for each game. It’s very important for us especially the new guests get familiar with each other on the pitch and off the pitch. Also, for us, it’s important to get answers to questions,” he said.

“I don’t know [if I will change team before WC] because it’s the performance which decides. It could be that someone performs very badly and we have to take him out. Nothing is written in stone. I think the major players are here but surely anything can happen.”