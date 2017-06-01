Techiman City demand full payment of Baba Mahama's transfer free from Kotoko

Techiman City want Kotoko to quickly pay the remainder of Baba Mahama's transfer fee.

The midfielder cost the Porcupine Warriors GHc 60,000 and the club paid more than 50% of the amount.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Kotoko officials failed to meet the deadline and that has left Techiman City worried.

''Kotoko are yet to complete payment for the purchase of Baba Mahama to Techiman City,'' Techiman City President Charles Ntim disclosed.

''There is an outstanding amount to be paid and so I am expecting officials of the club to expedite action in making that payment that s due us.''

