Breaking News: Techiman City star Baba Mahama completes medical ahead of Kotoko move

Techiman City midfielder Baba Mahama has completed a medical ahead of his move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The youngster is expected to be confirmed as the club's latest signing - when he puts pen to paper on a long-term deal.

He underwent the formalities at the Komfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi ahead of his official signing.

Mahama has agreed personal terms with the club with Kotoko reaching a similar deal with Techiman City.

It will bring to an end the speculation regarding the future of the talented enforcer.

Aduana Stars were reportedly leading the chase for his signature but now clear Kotoko have won the race.

The Porcupine Warriors were always confident they will land one of the most sought-after young players in Ghana.

The youngster emerged the poster boy for the relegated Premier League side last season.

By Patrick Akoto

