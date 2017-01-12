Techiman City star Baba Mensah close to joining Aduana Stars - report

Techiman City midfielder Baba Mahama is on the verge of joining Aduana Stars.

The talented attacker midfielder is reported to have held advanced talks with the Fire Club over a possible switch.

The 19-year-old was reported to have closed in on a move to Kotoko but appears Aduana Stars have won the battle for his signature.

''Aduana Stars are in advanced talks with Techiman City to sign Baba Mahama in the coming days," a source is quoted by Kickgh

"We were asked to pay 100000.00 Cedis for his services and we're still pondering over the asking price.

"But if they insist on the amount, I can bet you we shall settle on that in order to have him in our abode ahead of next season's league campaign.''

