Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Techiman Eleven Wonders depart for Kumasi today for GHALCA G8 opener next week

Published on: 29 December 2017
Techiman Eleven Wonders

Techiman Eleven Wonders are expected in Kumasi today (Friday) 29 December to continue preparations for their GHALCA G8 opener next Sunday against Asante Kotoko.

The Group A opener will be played at the Baba Yara stadium on 7 January.

Eleven Wonders returned to training on Tuesday after a four-day break for Christmas.

 

They will also play Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars on 10 January and their final match will be against Dreams FC four days later.

The detailed tournament schedule has the two semi-final games slated for the 17th and 18th January, with the final fixed for Sunday, 21 January.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations