Techiman Eleven Wonders sign former Atletico Madrid midfielder Seth Osei

Ghana Premier League newboys Techiman Eleven Wonders have signed former Atletico Madrid youth player Seth Kweku Osei on a three-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The talented midfielder, who joins on a free transfer, had his skills honed at Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord (WAFA SC).

He was earmarked for big things after winning several MVPs in tournaments played in Holland, Belgium and Ivory Coast.

Osei becomes the club's eighth signing after putting pen to paper on Thursday having a passed a medical.

Eleven Wonders want to bring in quality players to survive on their debut season in the Ghana top-flight.

The 24 year-old last played for Cypriot first division side Ayia Napa FC before heading back to Ghana to relaunch his career.

By Nuhu Adams

