Techiman Eleven Wonders win second warm-up match to prepare for GHALCA G8 opener

Techiman Eleven Wonders continued their preparations for the GHALCA G8 tournament with a 2-0 win over Division Two side River Plate on Wednesday morning in Kumasi.

Goals from Asiwome Fumedor and Benjamin Owusu gave the newly-promoted side their second straight warm-up win.

The match was played at the Paa Joe Park which is situated on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.

XI Wonders are preparing for their Group B opener against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on 7 January at the Baba Yara Stadium.

