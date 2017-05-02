Teenage Ghanaian goalkeeper Corey Addai gets praise from Coventry City boss

Coventry City boss has heaped praise on young Ghanaian goalie for his professionalism and enthusiasm throughout the season.

The former Arsenal goalie is yet to feature in a league game this season but has been involved and done well for himself during the cup games.

“Clean sheet was pleasing, Corey has done really well to pull a couple of saves off and the back four has looked pretty solid,” the boss said

“They’ve dealt with most that was thrown at them, because Forest had some good movement and decent players on show.”

“We trust him and he has really played very well anytime he has been given the opportunity.”

Corey was born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom and started his playing career with Arsenals at the age of 10.

By Rahman Osman

