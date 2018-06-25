Tema Youth chief Osei Kwaku insists there can be no reforms without 'football people'

Tema Youth chief Wilfred Osei Kwaku insists the much touted reforms in the local game cannot be effected without 'football people'.

The country' government are determined to reform the sport after an investigative piece by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

However, the modus operandi being adopted to restructure the game has come under tight scrutiny.

The ruling New Patriotic Party are taken steps to dissolve the FA over claims it has become a vehicle for massive corruption.

Officials of the current FA have been told to step aside in the current scheme of things but Tema Youth bankroller Wilfred Osei Kwaku insists the approach will backfire.

“Government cannot do reforms in Ghana football without the involvement of the football people. Football people are part of football in Ghana, and ignoring them may not be the best from the government and the reforms” He told Accra-based Onua fm.

“Some Ghanaians have bad mindset about Football people of which those perceptions are wrong. I will advise them to start Changing their wrong perceptions about us. ” He added.