Tema Youth coach Edward Odoom blames referee Daniel Laryea for Liberty defeat
Tema Youth Coach Edward Odoom pointed accusing fingers at top referee Daniel Laryea for his side's 2-1 defeat at Liberty Professionals on Sunday.
The Tema-based side claim they were undone by the actions of the fast-rising Ghanaian referee.
Laryea, who is climbing the ladder to become the country's top referee, was at the centre of the game at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
Liberty captain Samuel Sarfo grabbed a brace before Malik Antri pulled one back for the visitors.
And Tema Youth coach Edward Odoom blamed the centre referee for their defeat.
“We dominated the game, you saw it yourself, the referee was not fair," he told the media
“You saw some of the decisions he took, to me it was bad officiating and that is not good for Ghana Football.
“We shouldn’t have lost this game, because we were the better side but due to bad officiating.”
Tema Youth will travel to Kumasi to face bruised Kotoko on Sunday.