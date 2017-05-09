Tema Youth coach Edward Odoom blames referee Daniel Laryea for Liberty defeat

Tema Youth Coach Edward Odoom pointed accusing fingers at top referee Daniel Laryea for his side's 2-1 defeat at Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Tema-based side claim they were undone by the actions of the fast-rising Ghanaian referee.

Laryea, who is climbing the ladder to become the country's top referee, was at the centre of the game at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Liberty captain Samuel Sarfo grabbed a brace before Malik Antri pulled one back for the visitors.

And Tema Youth coach Edward Odoom blamed the centre referee for their defeat.