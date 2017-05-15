Tema Youth coach Nii Odoom content with performance in Kotoko draw

Tema Youth coach Edward Nii Odoom has expressed satisfaction with his side's goalless draw with Asante Kotoko on match day 15 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Harbour Boys delivered one of their best performance in the ongoing campaign by holding Asante Kotoko to a 0-0 stalemate at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The results left Odoom's side in 12th spot with 17 points after 15 games whiles the Porcupine Warriors winless streak stretches to eight-game.

Odoom in a post-match interview expressed satisfaction at the result, “I don’t want to discuss about any body’s team, but I think we came here for a purpose and we did the right thing to get the result."

“Playing Kotoko in Kumasi is always difficult and to me the result is good for us, picking a point away from home I think is not a bad result.”