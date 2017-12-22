Tema Youth defender Malik Antiri signs for Tanzanian side Singida United

Tema Youth defender Malik Ismaila Antiri has completed a move to Tanzanian top-flight side Singida United for an undisclosed fee, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

According to club director Festo Richard Sanga, Antiri has arrived in the country to serve Singida United who are on the verge of winning the 2017/18 Tanzanian Premier League Cup.

The centre back replaces Zimbabwean international Elisha Muroiwa who recently left the club being coached by Dutch/Ghanaian tactician Hans Van Der Pluijm.

Antiri played 24 matches for Tema Youth in the Ghana Premier League last term and scored two goals.

He earned a call up to the Black Stars B.

