Tema Youth President Osei Kwaku Palmer appointed Chairman of Black Stars Management Committee

The President of Tema Youth SC Winfred Osei Kweku has been elevated to the position of Chairman for the Black Stars Management Committee, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

The decision was taken at an Executive Committee meeting of the Ghana FA held in Friday afternoon.

Palmer replaces Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie as the Chairman of the Management Committee and will have Nii Komiete Doku - Greater Accra RFA Chairman, as his vice.

The position is expected to be less cumbersome for Palmer as he was the Vice Chairman and has also held a number of top positions at the Ghana Football Association.

Palmer was the Vice Chairman of the Black Satellites Management Committee, where he served as the Deputy to George Afriyie during the 2013 Africa and World Youth Championships.

The position, which is reshuffled every two years, has been held by George Afriyie since 2014 after Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down as the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Black Stars.

As a Masters Degree holder in finance, Palmer is expected to rope his knowledge on board to help in the management of the Black Stars as well a smooth running of the federation.

George Afriyie is believed to have fallen out with the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA following his decision to contest for the 2019 FA election in his capacity as the Vice President of the FA, but insiders say the reshuffle of the management committees of the national teams was done weeks before the Mensvic Declaration.

