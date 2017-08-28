Tema Youth President Osei Parmer congratulates Dreams FC for making Premier League return

President of Tema Youth Sporting Club Wilfred Osei Kwaku Parmer has congratulated Dreams FC for making a swift return into the Ghana Premier League insisting they have shown character and determination.

Dreams FC sealed a return into the Ghana Premier League on Sunday following an emphatic 3-0 win over former Ghana Premier League campaigners Okwawu United.

The Dawu-based side were shown the red card following a protracted legal tussle with Tema Youth regarding the double registration of Daniel Gozah during the 2014/15 Division One League season.

The leadership of Tema Youth stretched the legal tentacles of the Ghana FA after forwarding the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) - FIFA, after the Disciplinary Committee of the FA ruled in favour of Dreams FC.

Following a directive from CAS, a new Disciplinary Committee was set up to adjudicate the matter, quashing the earlier decision by the old body.

Dreams FC were eventually demoted by the new Disciplinary Committee, making Tema Youth beneficiaries of an automatic promotion into the Ghana Premier League.

The relentless leadership of Dreams FC accepted the verdict to play in the Division One League and have found their way back into the Premier League after a stupendous campaign.

And Parmer has congratulated them for their impressive return into the league.

“They have shown character and determination. They have shown that they have quality and deserve to play in the Ghana Premier League,” Parmer told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I am happy for them and I want to congratulate them for the remarkable achievement. I wish them a good stay in the Ghana Premier League,” he added.

Dreams FC from Zone Three, are the second club after Karela FC – Zone Two, to have qualified for the Premiership while no winner has been determined from the Zone One yet.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

