Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Palmer advises Ghana FA on player bonuses ahead of World Cup

Former Black Stars Management Committee Chairman Wilfred Kwaku Osei has advised the Ghana FA to be transparent when negotiating with the players on their winning bonuses and appearance fees ahead of the World Cup.

According to the Tema Youth bankroller, past decisions and experiences have caused the national team a great deal which has ruined the trust and relationship between management and players.

Ghana's woes at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil were a result of failed promises from the management which led to the players staging a demonstration by boycotting training until their appearance fee of $100,000 was paid.

Osei Palmer advised the Ghana FA to ensure the players are comfortable and focused on the game.

“We need to sit down with the players and let them know what their entitled to with regards to appearance fees and all that. We need to lay all these things bare. We don’t need to be hiding anything and playing with people’s mind. We need to build and work on trust to help the players focus on the tournament. This is very important in terms of our planning process over the years we’ve had a lot of things not going our favor,”, Palmer said at the Happy FM World Cup Dialogue.

He further cautioned the Football Association to take cues from the previous 2021 AFCON tournament.

“This is a special dispensation, the first time we’re playing a World Cup in the month of November and December. The first time we’ve not been given enough time to prepare and let us cast our minds back on what transpired during the AFCON with the COVID situations and all that we were given similar time to prepare. Most players didn’t arrive on time and all that and it affected the team,” he added.

On November 20, 2022, the 2022 Qatar World Cup tournament will begin with Ghana, Morroco, Senegal, Tunisia and Cameron being the five African representatives.

Ghana faces Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.