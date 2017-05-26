Tema Youth sweat on Joseph Paintsil injury ahead of Asante Kotoko clash

Tema Youth captain Joseph Paintsil is a huge doubt for Sunday’s Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury while playing the Local Black Stars on Thursday in an international friendly.

He had to be stretchered off after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Tema Youth earned a 0-0 draw in the corresponding fixture and are determined to pick the points at home.

Paintsil has been one of the outstanding performers in the Ghana Premier League.