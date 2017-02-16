Ten Ghana Premier League footballers' haircuts that will be declared 'unethical hair' by UAE FA

If the laws on ethical haircuts are to be introduced into the Ghana Premier League, most players will be redundant as they will not be allowed to play football in the country.

Major concerns have been raised following the recent declaration of Asamoah Gyan’s hairstyle as unethical in the United Arab Emirates.

GHANAsoccernet takes a look at players in the GPL who could face similar charges in they ply their trade in the Arab world.

The Ghana captain is one of 46 players who were found to have breached Arabian Gulf League rules on inappropriate hairstyles.

GPL players like Godfred Saka and Stephen Adams of Aduana Stars, Yakubu Mohammed of Kotoko, Caleb Amankwah and Razak Abalora of WAFA, Malik Akowuah of Hearts, Ahmed Toure of Bechem United and many more could also be found guilty of the same charges if they ply their trade in the UAE.

Yakubu Mohammed (Kotoko)

The Asante Kotoko striker is one of the few players in the Ghana Premier League who could have been greatly affected if the hairstyle ethical laws in UAE are applied here in Ghana.

Ahmed Toure (Bechem United)

The magical goalscorer of Bechem United's blond hairStyle would have attracted the attention of the legislators in the UAE. And surely, he would have faced sanctins

Robin Gnagne (Hearts)

The Hearts of Oak skipper has an uncharacteristic hairstyle for the Ghana Premier League this season. It is however better than last season's. In any case, both wouldn't qualify to secure work permit in the UAE.

Godfred Saka (Aduana Stars)

The Aduana Stars skipper has a specific hairstyle which he has been using in the league for so many season. He could probably have been a supporter in the UAE. This hairstyle will not play football in the Arab world.

Malik Akowuah (Hearts)

The Hearts new signing does not have one of the funny haircuts of many players but has a rasta hairstyle which will not be accepted in the UAE because of their ethical laws. Take a look again.

Caleb Amankwah (WAFA)

A fine young player who can qualify as the mist handsome young player in the GPL but his hairstyle will simply disqualify him from playing in the UAE.

Stephen Adams (Aduana Stars)

Probably the best 'unethical' haircut in the Ghana Premier League but this is Ghana and we see nothing wrong with that.

Razak Abalora (WAFA)

Razak, one of the finest goalkeepers in the country has a funny hairstyle which will surely raise eyebrows in the UAE. Just take a second look.

Charles McCarthy (Elmina Sharks)

Charles, captain of newly promoted side Elmina Sharks is one of the players who could have missed out in the UAE league because of his hairstyle.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

