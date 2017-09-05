Ten-man Libya hold off Guinea for first win

A ten-man Libya beat Guinea 1-0 in a 2018 World Cup, Group A qualifier match at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir on Monday night.

Libya started positively and saw most of the ball, but they struggled to really create any decent goal scoring chances.

Still, the Libyans persisted and they were rewarded with the game’s only goal in the 36th minute when Hamdou Elhouni found the back of the net, 1-0.

Guinea tried to get back into the game before the break, but went into the tunnel trailing by a goal.

The second half saw Guinea pushing men forward in attack, but the Libyan defence proved stubborn and kept them at bay.

Libya’s task, though, was made even tougher in the 63rd minute when Mohamed El Gadi was shown his second yellow card and sent from the field, reducing the Mediterranean Knights to ten men.

Nonetheless, the Libyans weathered the storm of attack from Guinea and managed to hold on for their first win in Group A.

Despite the win Libya are still bottom of the group with three points from four matches, but only behind third placed Guinea on goal difference.

Tunisia top Group A on nine points from three matches, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo with six points.

DRC will host Tunisia on Tuesday night in the other Group A clash.

