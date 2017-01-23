Tests in London confirm serious injury for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman after AFCON injury with Ghana

Tests in London have revealed that Chelsea defender Baba Rahman suffered serious damage to his knee following the injury he suffered while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The tests in London have confirmed Ghana FA doctor's reports that the left-back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while the damaging the inner and outer meniscus.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at German side Schalke, had tests in London on Sunday after travelling to the English capital.

He suffered the injury in the tournament in Gabon while playing for his country on Tuesday in Ghana's African Nations Cup opener against Uganda.

Rahman is now facing a long spell on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during, the manager of Schalke has revealed after the tests in London.

"It is a partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, the inner and outer meniscus are damaged," said manager Christian Heidel.

Baba, on loan at Schalke this season, was substituted after 39 minutes and was flown to London on Saturday for tests, which confirmed the extent of the injury.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Baba would return to London to undergo further tests and possible surgery.

"The GFA will offer all the support to the dedicated and hardworking Baba Rahman on his road to recovery," the statement said.

Baba joined Chelsea from Augsburg for £21.7 million in August 2015 but failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho or Guus Hiddink.

Antonio Conte allowed the 22-year-old to join Schalke on a season-long loan at the beginning of August.

