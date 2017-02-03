The Black Stars can not win a trophy without the support of the Nation-Awudu Adama

Former Hearts of Oak forward Awudu Adama claims the Black Stars will continue to struggle and stumble if Ghanaians do not forgive them wholeheartedly.

The Black Stars again cracked under pressure at the semi-final stage.

The defeat awakened the pain in Ghana because the Stars were very close to lifting the trophy in the 2015 edition.

But former Hearts of Oak striker Awudu Adama says the problem is rooted in the apathy the citizens have towards team.

“I think that there is a bigger problem for the Black Stars and that is because the nation is solely not behind the team,” Adama said

“If the manager can handle the situation then we will be fine. But until then I have the feeling that the Black will never really enjoy a successful tournament.”

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)