The Blind Pass: A matchday feature on the Ghana Premier League

The low-down on the Ghana premier league over the weekend was a tale of many surprise score lines and late drama. A rare away win in Wa was the highlight of yet another eventful match week.

Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks opened the weekend round of fixtures on Saturday in the first game of this weekend’s double header. Hearts were at their inconsistent best as they fail to recover from Felix Addo and Obeng Crentsil’s two first half goals. They could only manage a Malik Akowuah belter from outside the box to reduce the deficit midway into the second half. Hearts have lost at home for the second time in just 7 games.

Medeama SC locked horns with Inter Allies in the final game of the day. Tetteh Zutah’s strike on the 17th minute mark was the difference in the game. Inter Allies recovered from their early slumber but their late onslaught could not yield any dividends.

Berekum Chelsea hosted Bechem United in a crunch Brong Ahafo regional derby on Sunday at the Golden city park. Stephen Amankonah was the toast of the Berekum fans on the day as his solitary goal won the derby for Berekum Chelsea.

Ebusua Dwarfs left it late to secure a vital win over Liberty Professionals at the Cape Coast stadium to end a run of poor results. Liberty Professionals scored first through Benjamin Eshun and for most part of the first hour, they looked like a side that was headed for a second win on the bounce. However Dwarfs upped the ante to equalize through Alhaji Mustapha before Dennis Korsah won it on the stroke of full time.

Dreams FC led Asante Kotoko on and stabbed them right at the death when the visitors thought they had secured a point. George Dwubeng drew the dagger that drove through and penetrated the hearts of millions of Kotoko fans when all was heading for a stalemate.

Wa All Stars lost narrowly at home to Karela FC through Ibrahim Moro’s last gasp strike. A draw would have been an impressive result for the visitors but it got even better with that all important late winner.

Eleven Wonders hosted and conquered West Africa Football Academy at the Techiman park. Two quick fire goals in a spate of two minutes condemned WAFA to consecutive defeats. Yusif Hussein and Emmanuel Boahene were on the mark on the 63rd and 65th minutes respectively. Alhassan Mohammed reduced the deficit on 75 minutes but it only counted as a consolation.

A CAST OF CRABS’ PLAY IN A BASKET AT THIS STAGE…

At the close of week 7 of the Ghana premier league there’s still very little to choose between competing teams. The standings on the league log all but confirms this. With only four games outstanding between five teams, Ashanti Gold sits at the summit with 13 points whereas Wa All Stars languishes at the bottom with 5 points. 8 points separate the top of the pile from the bottom in an interesting pattern. 1st and 2nd are 13 points to the good with the 3rd to the bottom following in this order in terms of points accrued; 11, 10, 9, 8, 7 and 5.

This can best be described using the behaviour of a cast of crabs trapped in a basket. No one seem to tear away or steer clear off the group. Any member in a bid to make that upward climb either slips in trying or is thwarted by another in the cast. It is very much a struggle and clash of heads down the basket to achieve a rise. However only marginal gains and largely a back and forth ensues.

Such has been the tale of the Ghanaian league thus far. Ashgold SC who looked unplayable and set to steer clear were halted by lowly Liberty Professionals who are down and seemingly unperturbed. Another classical example is how WAFA reduced defending champions and championship favourites Aduana Stars to just an ordinary side only to lose twice on the bounce against unlikely candidates; Medeama at home and Eleven Wonders away. The series of events in which Hearts of Oak, buoyed by beating a solid Dreams FC side will lose miserably to a relatively off colour Berekum will marvel you the more.

Many more of such tales abound in the 52 games played so far and the situation at this stage is best represented as a cast of crabs’ play in a basket.

By: Kwame Owusu Ansah

Twitter: Totti_er_pupone

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)