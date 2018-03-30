The Blind Pass: A weekly feature on the Ghana Premier League - Five things learned from Week 3

The Ghana premier league bounced back with some interesting set of midweek fixtures. Bar the Berekum Chelsea/Elmina Sharks game which was postponed all games were honoured. In all 12 goals were produced across 7 centres with new entrants Techiman Eleven Wonders emerging as the biggest scorers on matchday 3.

Medeama SC left it late to pip Asante Kotoko by Kwame Boateng’s lone goal. Just when the spoils seemed to have been shared, Medeama’s late onslaught paid off as Seth Opare fouled his marker in the box. Kwame Boateng stepped up and made no mistake to bag all 3 points for the home side.

West Africa Football Academy humbled champions Aduana Stars in a 2-0 thriller at the Red Bull arena. Goals from Musa Nuhu and Aminu Mohammed won the tie and confirmed for the umpteenth time WAFA’s home invincibility.

Ashanti Gold SC beat Karela FC by a goal to nil to secure maximum points at the Len Clay. Defender Richard Osei Agyeman got the only goal to maintain Ashgold’s 100% record in the league.

In form Sharani Zuberu was hand yet again to gift Dreams FC all 3 points as his first half strike downed Wa All Stars at the Cape Coast stadium.

Eleven Wonders thumped Bechem United by 3 goals to 1 in the Brong Ahafo derby. Abdul Wahab’s brace at either side of Kwaku Adu’s goal was enough signal that the new entrants have not come to make up the numbers. Maxwell Frimpong reduced the deficit for Bechem United with a late consolation.

Inter Allies continued their impressive start to the new season by beating Liberty Professionals 2-0 in their game. Joseph Baffour Gyawu capped his man of the match performance with a brace to send the Dansoman lads home empty-handed.

The battle between the new city rivals Ebusua Dwarfs and Hearts of Oak promised to be crunch and fierce. The match lived up to it’s billing with Hearts of Oak coming out as victors. Goals from substitute Patrick Razak and former Dwarfs’ talisman Joseph Esso settled the day for Hearts of Oak.

WEEK3: WHAT WE LEARNED …

The premier league entered it’s the hird week in midweek with a host of interesting happenings across the country. Your authoritative BLIND PASS lays bare some interesting and thought-provoking events worth noting;

SIMPLE COMMUNICATION STILL ELUDING – In an era where relaying information is arguably the simplest of tasks to undertake, a simple communication of the unavailability of a match venue could not be passed on to a party involved. Elmina Sharks were the unfortunate victims, making the long journey from Edina to Berekum only to be told on arrival that their match had been postponed. With countless media of communication at the disposal of whoever is responsible, such an error shouldn’t befall our league especially at a time where clubs operate a very tight budget due to lack of adequate sponsorship.

ALUTA CONTINUA – For a club that was modeled to play delectable football hence the tag, “scientific football lads” Liberty Professionals seem to have lost touch with their ethos and are gradually falling from grace to grass. The erstwhile top 4 and at worst top 8 placed team have battled to stay up in recent seasons. The testament so far this term, if it’s anything to go by spells the same fate for the Dansoman based club. Having drawn blank in 2 outings with a game in hand against Aduana Stars at Dormaa, it all but looks like Aluta continua..

FINALLY A WORKABLE MODUS OPERANDI AT OBUASI – After annexing the league crown three seasons ago, troubles never eluded Ashanti Gold SC. They were in the news for all the wrong reasons and their performance on the field was greatly affected. Having battled relegation consecutively, the old guard at the helm of administration made way. Three games with a 100% record, the new management team look to have hit the right note in the upward trend of the 4 time league champions.

THE STRUGGLES OF MANY A NEW ENTRANT TEAM LINGERS ON – As if by design this league has been very unfriendly to newly promoted clubs since time immemorial. New entrants going heading straight back for the drop is as routine as the mechanism of breathing. With only a point to the good and more uncompromising fixtures in the often, the axe seem to have fallen on Karela FC as the new entrant who might just be bidding the top flight farewell after just a season.

DREAMS FC’s TITLE CREDENTIALS MAY NOT JUST BE A DREAM – Easily the pacesetters in everything modern football in the local league, Dreams FC have yet again hit the premier league by storm, churning out some impressive displays. Seemingly buoyed by their tag as the best run football entity in the country, Dreams FC are turning on the style on the pitch as well and whoever underrates them does that at his own peril. 7 points from a possible 9, Dreams FC’s subtle title quest may not just be a dream.

By: Kwame Owusu Ansah. Get the writer on Twitter @Totti_Er_Pupone

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)