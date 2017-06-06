The Blind Pass: A weekly feature on the Ghana Premier League - Hearts of Oak in Quintuple Quackle

The musical chairs at the summit of the league continued unabated as West Africa Football Academy gazumped Aduana Stars to top spot.

The weekend’s opener involving the two glamorous clubs in the Brong Ahafo currently thrilled fans with all the goals and excitement. Okai Quaye’s hattrick fired Berekum Chelsea to victory over league leaders Aduana Stars at the Golden City. Bright Adjei followed up a Zakaria Mumuni’s equalizer with what seem to be the winner but Okai Quaye struck twice to send Aduana away empty handed.

Bolga All Stars went behind to Inter Allies through an own goal but the response was quick as they pulled parity through Ibrahim Giyasu shortly after.

Bechem United dispatched Wa All Stars comfortably in a 2-0 win. Hafiz Wonta and Ahmed Toure were on hand to do the damage at the Nana Gyeabour park.

In Kumasi, a dubious spot kick converted by Saddick Adams cancelled out David Agodorme’s opener for Great Olympics to leave proceedings all squared. Thankfully this contentious call didn’t instigate the invocation of curses this time around.

Ashanti Gold SC lifted themselves off the foot of the log for the first time in so many months with an emphatic 3-0 thumping of Ebusua Dwarfs. Richard Ocran’s brace inspired an important win for the miners.

Medeama’ s three game unbeaten run was brought to a halt with a 2-0 defeat to Elmina Sharks in Edina. Goals from Emmanuel Otoo and Farouk Adams pulled the breaks on the lads from Tarkwa.

Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals played out a goalless draw in a game with very little to choose between the two sides at the Tema Stadium.

Hearts of Oak were treated not with kid gloves in a contest which turned out to be a pummeling exercise. West Africa Football Academy hit Hearts for five in a fashion not even the football gods would have envisaged.

HEARTS IN QUINTUPLE QUACKLE.

Tagged as the top liner of the week and rightly so, the game between 2nd and 3rd placed was supposed to be a close and keenly contested encounter. Contrary to the expectations of pundits and fans alike it turned out to be a stroll in the park, which saw giants Hearts spanked by a rampant WAFA.

On very few occasions before have Hearts found themselves so far off the pace, but if there was ever a time for such an annihilation it’s sure not this time when they seem to have shaken off the woes of the past. However the tale from the Red Bull Arena was the exact contrast.

WAFA went into the game knowing a win of any sort will shoot them into 1st whereas Hearts had the opportunity to blow the title race wide open with a good result.

Even though Hearts’ last visit to this ground brought no less of a harrowing result, the dynamics had entirely changed this term.

The immediate past encounter between the two sides on this ground was put to bed in 18 minutes with 3 quick fire goals. With the score barren halfway through the first half and game swinging end to end, belief had soared in many a Hearts fan. Little did they know that a dark cloud was about to engulf them.

The floodgates opened in the 28th minute when Majeed Ashimeeru hit a thunderbolt from 30 yards into the roof of the net. Abdul Wahab squeezed one beyond Samuel Akurugu to increase the tally in added time at the stroke of half time.

Hearts of Oak were in for trouble when a cheeky dink from Daniel Lomotey added insult to their injury to make it 3-0. From this point it was exhilarating and exhibition stuff from WAFA as Hearts were made to toil in futility.

Two goals in two minutes and the scoreboard shockingly read 5-0 in favour of the home lads. The humiliation was complete on 61 minutes.

Startled by the turn of events, the Hearts faithfuls looked on as the clock ticked. Like a blind man with pearls cast in front of him, the Hearts entourage had no idea exactly what had hit them.

At the blast of the final whistle the biggest day of gloom in association football had befallen the 20 time champions.

By: Kwame Owusu Ansah

Twitter: @Totti_er_pupone

