The chances of Ghana reaching the World Cup semi-finals are pretty slim. The African nation has only qualified for the tournament four times in its history. Furthermore, it has only made it out of the group stage twice. In 2010, it reached the quarter-finals but lost to Uruguay on penalties.

Moreover, with seven goals, they were the lowest scoring of the ten nations that qualified for the third and final round in African qualifying.

That said, Ghana is not a bad team. It has some very good players, including Arsenal's Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, AS Roma's Felix Afena-Gyan, Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, and Al Sadd's Andre Ayew. If it can put everything together, it could potentially make a run at the semi-finals.

Predictions by Bwin Sports Betting Platform

Still, it is unlikely. There are just too many good teams in the world right now for Ghana to realistically compete with them. Bwin, one of the best platforms for sports betting, gives Ghana a 4.50% chance of reaching the semi-finals. As they provide an exceptional user experience, great odds, and a wide variety of markets, their predictions are definitely worth considering.

The Plans of Black Stars' Head Coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana's national team, has said that his side is "not going to the World Cup to make up the numbers". He is clearly optimistic about his team's chances and has said that they will be looking to "go as far as possible".

The formation that Addo is likely to use is likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation. This would see Thomas Partey playing as a defensive midfielder, with Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew either side of Felix Afena-Gyan up front. Inaki Williams would likely start on the right wing, with Richmond Boakye-Yiadom on the left.

Andre Ayew's Thoughts About Ghana Chances

In an interview, Ghana's star, Andre Ayew, was asked about Ghana's chances of making a deep run in the tournament. He said, "It is going to be very difficult. We are not the favorites.

There are a lot of good teams out there, but we will give it our best shot."

He also talked about how Ghana has improved since its last World Cup appearance. "I think we have a better team than we had last time. We have more experience, and the young players have grown up since then. We will see what happens, but I think we can do well."

The Chances Against Mighty Portugal

In the group stages, Ghana was drawn into a very difficult group. They will face off against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay. All three of those teams are very good, and it will be a tough task for Ghana to make it out of the group.

When it comes to the Portugal game, the chances of Ghana winning are pretty low as Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva will look to lead the European side to victory. Portugal's attackers are good but so do Ghana's defense, making it an interesting game to watch.

Our prediction: 2-1 Portugal.

The Chances Against Uruguay

Uruguay is a tough team, but Ghana has a bit more of a chance against them. Uruguay is not as strong as it used to be with Diego Forlan, Luis Suarez, and Edison Cavani as the last two are no longer at their peak and Ghana's offense could potentially cause them some problems. However, Uruguay's defense is still very good (as always), so Ghana and Jordan Ayew will have to work hard to score against them.

The old memory of the match that still resonates throughout West Africa, twelve years ago, Luis Suarez blatantly handled the ball to prevent Dominic Adiyiah from scoring and Ghana from winning. Even though Suarez was sent off for his actions, Asamoah Gyan hit his penalty against the crossbar. Uruguay went on to win the match by winning more penalties in a shootout.

Our prediction: 1-1.

The Chances Against South Korea

This is Ghana's best chance to win a game on the group stage. South Korea is not as strong as it used to be, and Ghana has a good chance of getting a victory here. But with Son Heung-min, and Hwang Hee-chan it won't be an easy task at all.

We predict a 2-1 win for Ghana.

Conclusion

Ghana has a slim chance of making it out of the group stage, but anything can happen in football. If the stars align, and Ghana plays to its potential, it could make a run at the semi-finals. However, it is more likely that they will exit the tournament in the group stage and this time they can't blame Luis Suarez.