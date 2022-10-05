The current home based players lack quality to play at the World Cup - Shilla Illiasu

Ex-Ghana defender Shilla Illiasu has said that the current crop of home based players do not have the quality to play at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There is a growing a concern amongst football fans and connoisseurs for an inclusion of at least one or two home based lads in Ghana's final squad for this year's World Cup.

Illiasu played a part in Ghana’s maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in Germany 2006 as a home based player when playing for Asante Kotoko that time.

Illiasu told Radio Gold about how the domestic league standard has fallen to produce quality players.

"That will be difficult now because our football now is down small," Illiasu said

"But it depends on the player when you talk of confidence.

"But now Ghana football is down compared to our time but I know if the local players are serious they can get something out of them, if they have confidence they can do it."

Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the only home based player named in Ghana's squad for last month's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The former Ghana U20 captain managed just a minute appearance in the two matches after he was brought on in stoppage time against Nicaragua.

Barnieh and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad are two home based players tipped to make Otto Addo's list for the Mundial in November after their outstanding heroics for the Black Galaxies.