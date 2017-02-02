The Jordan Ayew scouting report: Inside track on the former Aston Villa man after completing Swansea City signing

It's official, Swansea City have completed the signing of Jordan Ayew, with Neil Taylor heading the other way.

Aston Villa have paid £5million for left-back Taylor, with the Ghanaian continuing the trend of Ayew brothers at the Liberty by arriving in SA1.

Although he's still on African Nations Cup duty with Ghana, Ayew has completed his move to the Swans on a three-and-a-half year deal. So we asked Birmingham Mail football writer Matt Kendrick for more information on the 25-year-old former Marseille forward.

Here, he gives us the inside track on Swansea's Ghanaian signing.

What is Ayew's best position and how will he fit in at Swansea?

He is probably best as a No.10, but he can operate off either wing. At Villa he has never really benefited from having the same players around him.

Villa have tended to chop and change throughout his time at the club. His main strengths are his mastery of the ball. He has good feet, a deft first touch and can look easy on the eye when he is in full flow.

But he tends to flit in and out of games. When things are going against him he is more likely to be throwing his hands up in the air than rolling his sleeves up. He was Villa's top scorer last season.

He scored seven goals, so that tells you what kind of season Villa had - it was the club's worst campaign in living memory.

This year he has only scored three goals so far. Despite an array of attacking options, Villa have been blunt up front, with the exception of Jonathan Kodjia. Possibly. He was Villa's most consistent player last season and he was the one fans suspected they would lose last summer.

He stayed and he was a first team regular for the opening months of the season, but he has lost his way under Steve Bruce.

Is he a player who will improve?

There is scope for him to be more consistent. He is only 25 but seems older for some reason. Ayew has been plagued with having a reputation for being a bit selfish and sulky, so hopefully that will improve with age.

It's a mixed response to be honest. There are those who believe he boasts the kind of quality Villa are lacking, and those who regard him as a luxury player.

Rather than being concerned about losing Ayew, many are more worried about Villa's lack of options up front.

Without Ayew they have Gabby Agbonlahor who has not scored for almost a year and Ross McCormack who has been exiled after falling out with Bruce. Hence why Villa are makig moves for a new centre forward before the deadline - using the Ayew cash to fund the transfer.

Anything else we should know?

Jordan Ayew has helped serve food to the homeless in Birmingham city centre. Along with team-mates Rudy Gestede and Jonathan Kodjia he has been spotted at the Homeless Heroes soup kitchen in Albert Street in Brum.

Welcome to Swansea, Jordan!

By: Matt Kendrick, Dominic Booth

