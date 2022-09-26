"The new players are talented"- Ghana captain Andre Ayew on Europe-born stars

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes the new additions to the Black Stars team will help the country at the World Cup.

The Al Sadd forward praised the decision of the Europe-born players to switch allegiance and play for Ghana, but adds they have to be determined and ready to give their all.

Some of the new players, including Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu made their Black Stars debut against Brazil last Friday.

"The players are good, and qualifying for the World Cup makes you very attractive. Why not let the boys come? The door is open for any Ghanaian who wants to play for and help the country, but you must come with the same determination you put into your club, the same desire, and you cannot expect everything in your European club to be the same in the national team because there is a time for the team to adapt," he told Al Jazeera.

"I fully support them and wish them the best of luck, especially when you come with a strong desire to succeed. When you have the right attitude and desire to sweat for the Ghana jersey, I am more than willing to welcome you, even though I am not the coach but a longtime member of the team.

"The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive. Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality."