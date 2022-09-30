"The Next Generation 2022": Ghana teen Clinton Doudu named The Guardian's best 60 young talents in the world

Ghanaian teen sensation, Clinton Doudu, has made The Guardian's best 60 young talents in the world.

The 17-year-old, who plays for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League, joins an illustrious list of talented youngsters expected to reach the top in the next few years by the UK news outlet.

Doudu is the best teenager in the Ghana Premier League, with his dazzling displays garnering attention worldwide.

The Bechem United winger just completed his Senior High School education and looks set to fully give football his all.

His strengths lie in his ability to take on defenders and create something out of nothing. His speed is a menace for defenders and cuts in well from the flanks. He is still a rough diamond that needs little polishing.

However, his path to the top is obvious at the tender age of 17.

Other players to make the list from the continent are Beyatt Lekweiry of Mauritania, Amadu Balde of Guinea Bissau, Morocco's Yassine Khalifi and South Africa's Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba.

Aaron Essel also of Bechem United previously made the Next Generation list.