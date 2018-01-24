'There are no potent strikers in the local scene,' Hearts of Oak PRO hits back at critics

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has hit back at critics who attack the club for not purchasing a prolific striker before the commencement of the season.

The Phobians have been light in attack since the departures of Kwame Kizito and winger Thomas Abbey, who was the club's top scorer last term after hitting 12 goals to help the side finish 3rd on the league standings.

The Premier League giants scored five goals in five games during the just ended GHALCA G-8 tournament, but none came in the way of their leading strikers Cosmos Dauda and Alexander Kouassi as the club lost the title to league newcomers Dreams FC 2-1 in the final.

Local football aficionados as well as ardent supporters of the club have called on management to augment the striking department of the team before the season takes full flight next month.

However, the club's mouthpiece, Opare Addo has argued that there are no potent poachers in the country currently, and that has culminated in their failure to add weight to their attacking line thus far and challenged anyone to show him one.

“We are all talking about strikers, strikers; someone should show me a potent striker in Ghana now. There’s no potent striker in Ghana. That’s what we’ve all been searching for. The club is working hard to find solutions to the attacking [problem] in the team, the fans should calm down” said Opare on Fox FM.

He added, “People are saying we don’t know the direction we are taking the club; what I want to say is, we know the direction we are going, that is why even after losing some of our key players, we still remained competitive and competing at the highest level."

