'There is a team plan for every match depending on the opponent' - Hearts of Oak boss Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says how his team approaches a game is determined by the opposition.

The club beat Kotoku Royals over the weekend to record back-to-back wins in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season for the first time.

Since his appointment as the gaffer of the side, the Phobians are yet to lose a game, winning all two games he has been on the touchlines.

Speaking after his side’s win over the newcomers last weekend, the Serbian said, “There is a team plan for every match depending on the opponent. Lots of goal-scoring chances were created and yet we failed to utilize them.

“Tactically it isn’t good so we have to keep working on every aspect of our play. We always have to show a winning mentality. The opponent created some decent chances but the good thing is that we prevented them from scoring and fought till the end."

Hearts currently occupy the seventh position on the league log with eight points from five games and face Karela United in their next league game.