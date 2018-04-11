'There is nothing wrong with the timing of George Afriyie's FA presidency declaration' - Ernest Thompson

Former Board Secretary of Hearts of Oak Ernest Thompson has expressed his belief that there is nothing wrong with the timing of George Afriyie's Ghana FA presidency interest declaration.

George Afriyie, vice president of the FA announced his interest to contest for the top position during his 50th anniversary celebration at the Mensvic Hotel.

Several leading members of Ghana football have questioned the move since it came a day before the start of the delayed Ghana Premier League campaign.

But Thompson believes there's no cause of alarm as there's no rule hindering the Liberty Professionals director from making his intention known.

"George Afriyie has the right to declare his decision to contest. I've heard people say things about timing and other remarks but there is no rule barring anybody from declaring," Thompson declared on Atinka FM.

"People must stop attacking simply because the declared their decision to stand. He has the freedom of speech. Even at the level of CAF, we had people contesting a whole Hayatou so why can't people contest GFA President."

There should be democracy and respect for rules. They should stop the attacks and allow for a level playing ground so that whoever gets to win is declared winner."

Mr. Afriyie has been stripped off his position as the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee and reports making round in the media suggest he is on the verge of losing his Ghana FA vice role in the coming days – with Osei Tutu Agyemang ‘Kotoro’ and Nana Bayin Eyison mooted as potential replacement.

