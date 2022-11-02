"There was a letter from Ghana to make Tony Baffoe captain before AFCON 92 final"- Tony Yeboah reveals

Former Black Stars forward Tony Yeboah has disclosed why Ghana lost the final of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars were beaten by Ivory Coast in a marathon penalty shootout in Dakar 30 years ago without talismanic captain Abedi Pele.

Abedi Pele, who was the leader of the team had been suspended for the final and the Black Stars players were looking forward for inspiration in Yeboah.

However, coach Otto Pfister shockingly handed the armband to newcomer Tony Baffoe and according to Yeboah it was a decision that cost Ghana.

"When the captain is not there? Who is the next?" he quizzed during an interview with GTV Sports Plus. "So my manager from Germany, he called Tony Baffoe because I brought Tony from Germany to come and play the national team."

"I was advising him and I remember we came to Ghana, and they were calling us the two Tonys. So my manager called Tony, at that time I was in top form in Germany and I was captain in Frankfurt. He called him and told Tony to tell the management to give the captain to me, but Tony Baffoe said no... This was before the game.

"So even when it is not me, there were players like Opoku Nti, so for me I thought that cost us the AFCON in 1992. Everybody was shocked. The coach, Otto Pfister said he had a letter from Ghana to give Tony Baffoe [captaincy]. Everybody was shocked. It affected the team."