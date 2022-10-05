There was no need flying money to Brazil - Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has broken his silence on the airlifting of $4 million to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

According to Mr Nyantakyi, the players should have been paid their appearance fees in Ghana before travelling to Brazil for the tournament.

However, delays on the part of government forced the team to leave before later getting their monies while the competition was going on in Brazil.

An amount of $4 million was flown to Brazil after the team threatened to boycott the rest of the tournament. Ghana had lost their first game to USA.

"The 2006 and 2010 World Cups were successful but the 2014 one was unsuccessful. There were so many problems," he told Kings TV GH.

"The problem had to do with the monies that was supposed to be given to the players.

"The Bank of Ghana had credit the Ministry of Youth and Sports account, but for them to release it to the players, it became a problem. The point is, based on our previous experiences, the players were paid before leaving for the tournament.

"The moment we named the 23 players, the Ministry were supposed to pay the players and it will have been through credit transfer but that was a huge problem. There was no need in flying money to Brazil."