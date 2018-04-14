Thomas Abbey resumes Ismaily SC training after injury recovery

Ghana midfielder Thomas Abbey has returned has resumed training with Ismaily after two months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The former Hearts of Oak captain joined the Egyptian side in January but got injured in February during training and has to be out of action for treatment.

According to reports in Egypt, the 24-year-old returned to training three weeks ago and has been having practice with his mates ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Arab Contractor.

The Black Stars B player last game for Ismaily was a twelve minutes appearance against El Dakhlia on February 9, 2018.

The technical team of Ismaily will conduct a late fitness test on him before the squad for the game with Arab Contractors is announced.

