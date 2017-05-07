Thomas Agyepong scores as second-tier NAC Breda secure playoffs spot for Eredivisie

Ghanaian youngster Thomas Agyepong was on target for Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda in their 2-0 win at Almere City on Friday.

The on-loan winger from Manchester City received the ball from a throw-in, marched towards the penalty box and took shot superbly from 20 meters for the opener in the 16th minute.

Agyepong was replaced by Fisayo Adarabioyo in the 84th minute.

The 20-year-old was making his 27th appearance for NAC and that was his second goal of the season.

NAC have now qualified for the playoffs next week to fight for an Eredivisie ticket.

