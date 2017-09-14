Thomas Partey bemoans bad luck in Atletico Madrid's disappointing draw at AS Roma

Midfielder Thomas Partey has said that luck eluded Atletico Madrid as they drew their opening match of the UEFA Champions League goalless with AS Roma in Italy last Wednesday.

The Spanish failed to break a resilient Roma side despite creating a host chances with as many as 20 shots and 10.

And Partey, who starred for full 90 minutes for a second straight time this season, was left frustrated.

"We've done a lot of things, we know it's not an easy field, we've tried to lock them back and we have not had the luck to score a goal," he said. to 'Bein Sports' after finishing the match at the Olímpico stadium in Rome.

"We have to go on and think about our next game," added Thomas, who is third in a row: "The important thing is the team, that we have to win, and then think in the personal ". EFE

The result leaves Atleti with a point and two behind Chelsea who battered Qarabarg 6-0.

