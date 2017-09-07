Thomas Partey delighted with first career hat-trick in Congo trashing

"I feel very happy [with the hat-trick] because I know with hard work, everything is possible so I just tried to do my best just like I do in every game," Partey told GFA Media.

"When you believe it you can do it and even when you don’t have the talent and you work hard it will happen. We were focus on our upcoming games, and Ghanaians should expect more from the team and support the team and not only one player because all the players make a complete team."

“So I plead with them to support the Black Stars of Ghana and I know with their support we would be able to do greater things," he added.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals to emerge as joint top scorer's chart in the qualifiers.