Thomas Partey delighted with Griezmann's contract extension at Atletico Madrid

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed delight with Antoine Griezmann’s decision to commit his future with Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Griezman who became a subject of transfer talk with most people linking him to Barcelona confirmed he will not be leaving Atletico last week.

This move excites Partey who insists he always enjoys playing with the French international.

“Well he’s the best in our team and we are very happy that he’s staying and we looking forward to having another great season and go forward to try and push to the champions league final and try to win something in the upcoming season,” he told 442gh.com

Partey, 25, who played 44 games for Atletico Madrid last season has now grown to become a key player for the Rojiblancos after the tireless midfielder saw through an incredible season.