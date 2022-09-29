Thomas Partey expected to make injury comeback soon, remains doubt for North London derby

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to make a quick comeback from injury after missing the Black Stars' international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn from Ghana's starting line up minutes before the game against Brazil last Friday after feeling pains in his knees.

He was excused from the match against Nicaragua as he travelled back to London for further assessment.

Although the setback is minor, it is not expected that the Ghana international will be fit in time for the North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.

“Hopefully Thomas will be healthy very, very soon,” he told reporters. “We didn’t want to take that risk in a friendly game to play him against Brazil, but surely playing a player like him against a squad like Brazil would have been helpful," he added.

Thomas Partey just made a return from an injury that kept him out for over month, featuring in Arsenal's game against Brentford before the break.