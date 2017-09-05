Thomas Partey gets match ball for hat-trick heroics in Ghana impressive win in Congo

Thomas Partey took home the match ball for his hat-trick feat in Ghana's 5-1 win over Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier played in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder enchanted all and sundry with some sublime goals which revived Ghana's slime hopes.

His first was in the 27th minute when he shot powerfully into the box after a deflected ball fortuitously dropped in front of him inside.

Richmond Boakye had opened the scoring four minutes earlier by connecting home from inside the box.

Partey's second was from an acute angle when his connection to an incisive pass from Christian Atsu to beat the goalkeeper at the near post.

This was on the stroke of half-time and Ghana went into the break with a 3-1 lead.

In the 69th minute, the midfielder intercepted a pass and raced with it before rifling it into the roof for his personal third.

At the match, Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed handed the ball to Partey for a yeoman's job.

