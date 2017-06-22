Thomas Partey: I’m living my dream of playing for the Black Stars

Atleti midfielder Thomas Partey says he is living his dream of playing for the senior national team the Black Stars.

The former Tema Youth midfielder was ignored by former Ghana U20 coach Sellas Tetteh for the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup and had been marching time to get into the Black Stars.

With his exploits for Athletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, he was handed a call up by ex-Black Stars coach Avram Grant to play in the 2017 AFCON qualifier against Mauritius.

And the 24-year old says: "My dream was to play for the Black Stars so I just focused on my team and worked hard and I knew with more playing time I was going to get a call up and that is what exactly happen so I thank God for that".

Partey has since become a regular member of the Black Stars and impressed with his dynamic performance in the last Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon even though the Black Stars failed to win the tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)