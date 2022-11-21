Thomas Partey key to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes, says club legend

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Thomas Partey is key to the Gunners' Premier League title hopes and has urged the club to keep the midfielder fit and available.

Arsenal, who have had a strong start to the Premier League season, are in first place going into the World Cup break, five points ahead of the defending champions Manchester City.

Parlour, who won the championship three times with the Gunners, has discussed why he believes Partey will be crucial to his former team's chances of being crowned champions.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Arsenal midfielder said: "I think Partey has been so important. If Arsenal are going to go anywhere near trying to win a title, he’s got to stay fit because last season, he had so many injuries. But he’s been real instrumental in that midfield, just keeping it ticking over, very efficient player, can get around the pitch, very mobile."

The team led by Mikel Arteta hace won 14 of the 16 games they have played so far this season, with just one draw and one loss being recorded.

Partey has played a crucial role in their strong start, but he has a history of injury issues and must manage Ghana's World Cup campaign without suffering another one.

The 29-year-old will represent Ghana at the World Cup, where he is expected to play a leading role for the Black Stars who face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.