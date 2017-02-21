Thomas Partey likely to be utilised as an 'impact player' for Atletico Madrid ahead of Bayern Leverkusen clash tonight

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to be utilised as an 'impact player' for Atletico Madrid ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Leverkusen tonight.

Atletico will be able to call on the talents of the Ghanaian midfielder, though he is likely to be utilised as an ‘impact player’ coming off the bench – a role he has matured in under the guidance of coach Diego Simeone.

Partey has signed a fresh contract which will keep him at the club until 2022.

The Black Star enforcer has impressed for the Spanish giants since he joined as an amateur in 2011.

He is expected to play a role for the side ahead of the crunch first leg tie tonight.

