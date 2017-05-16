Thomas Partey 'lucky' to play in Atletico Madrid final La Liga game against Athletic Club on Sunday

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to feature for Atletico Madrid in their final La Liga game of the season at home to Athletic Club on Sunday.

Partey was lucky to have avoided a yellow card in their penultimate clash at Real Betis over the weekend when he climbed off the bench in their 1-1 stalemate.

The Ghanaian is on a yellow card, which means a booking would have ruled him out of the final league game at the Estadio Vicente Calderon.

But the Ghana international is available for the clash at home after escaping booking on Sunday.

The African has featured 19 times for the Spanish giants this season and scored once.

