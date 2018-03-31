Thomas Partey named in Atletico Madrid's squad to face Deportivo La Coruna

Thomas Partey has been included in Atletico Madrid's squad which will play as host of struggling La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

This after the Ghanaian took part in the training session on Saturday morning at Ciudad Deportiva Atlético de Madrid, Partey was said to have sustained a minor knock and thus trained alone on Monday.

But he recovered in time to join his colleagues train from Wednesday to Saturday morning and has been rewarded with a place in the squad.

He will be hoping to add to his 26 league appearances this season.

Partey has three goals in the topflight this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)